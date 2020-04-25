Two arrested, drugs found in ongoing investigation in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police and the Metro Task Force arrested two suspects and found a large amount of drugs after executing a search warrant Friday evening as a part of an ongoing investigation.
HPD and Metro Task Force executed the search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Mamie Street around 4 p.m., resulting in the arrests and seizure of weapons and drugs.
During the search, authorities were able to find 30.7 grams of meth, 20 dosage units of oxycodone, 5.5 dosage units of hydrocodone, 2.1 grams of marijuana and two handguns, one being stolen.
Keith Atkins, 28, of Hattiesburg, and Tory Croom, 32, of Hattiesburg, was arrest and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth and oxycodone) with intent to distribute-within 1,500 feet of a school/church, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen weapon.
Atkins and Croom both have been booked in to the Forrest County Jail.
Addition arrests are pending as the investigation is ongoing.
