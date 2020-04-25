Strict restrictions for non-essential retail coming to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker is pushing for more strict regulations for non-essential retail to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Hattiesburg metro-area.
Starting on Monday, April 27 at 8 a.m., non-essential businesses can operate by drive-thru, pickup sales, curbside delivery or by appointment only - with no more than 10 customers in the building at a time.
Barker’s approach is a result of Gov. Tate Reeves’ latest Safer-At-Home order that was made Friday, April 24 in response to the coronavirus pandemic in Mississippi.
“Gov. Reeves has to take steps and set policies that are applicable to the entire state as a baseline,” said Barker. “But his order also continues to give municipalities the ability to make more stringent decisions that work for the best interest of each community.”
Baker talks about how the city’s data does not show that Hattiesburg is in a comfortable position for retailers to go half-capacity, thus continuing to have Executive Order 2020-3 implemented in the city.
“For now, we’re deferring to Executive Order 2020-3 which still allows for our non-essential retail businesses to creatively operate while we take the time needed to listen to our medical community, look at our own local data and hear from stakeholders so that we can chart the best path forward for our community.”
Gov. Reeves’ Executive Order 1477 allows for health care facilities to begin elective procedures along with non-essential retail to open with restrictions, but everything else will stay the same.
Barker’s administrative team will also look into the regional gating criteria from the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, which looks at symptoms, cases and hospital capacity and only allows for entry into Phase 1 with a consistent downward course over a 14-day period.
“At this time our data doesn’t prove we’re where we need to be. While our data did show a downward trend for several days, we also experienced an upward turn this week," said Barker. “We will continue to use data specifically for the Hattiesburg Metro Area and make decisions with the best interest of our city in mind.”
