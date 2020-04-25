PRCC student awarded Jack Kent Cook Scholarship for academic achievement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College student Savannah Barnes was recently awarded with the Jack Kent Cook Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.
Barnes expressed how she felt after being awarded with the prestigious scholarship.
“A good future,” said Barnes. “I’m feeling the best I could ever feel.”
Born and raised in Petal, Barnes attended Petal High School were she was a member of the Petal Marching Band, Yearbook Club and Advance Placement classes.
Barnes currently attends the Forrest County Campus of PRCC where she is the Vice President of the William Lewis Honors Institute, Vice President of her Phi Theta Kappa chapter, Regional Webmaster of the MS/LA Region of PTK and a member of the History and Humanities and Travel clubs.
“Savannah Barnes is an exceptional student who is having an exceptional year,” said Dr. Terri Ruckel, PRCC Dean of Honors Institute and PTK advisor. “I’m absolutely thrilled when great students receive recognition and funding for their outstanding leadership and scholarship.”
Barnes plans on transferring to the University of Mississippi to pursue a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies to focus on the Korean language, TESOL, creative writing and history.
“Producing a Jack Kent Cooke Scholar or Semifinalist means the college has supported two years of work in the life of an individual student, work that could only happen in a culture of administrative, staff and faculty collaboration toward the goal of ‘changing lives’,” said PTK advisor Dr. Ryan Ruckel.
The JKC Foundation supports high-achieving community college students as they transfer to a top four-year university in the United States to complete their bachelor’s degree.
Up to $40,000 is provided to fifty recipients every year to cover educational expenses for up to three years, making it one of the largest private scholarships for community college transfer students in the country.
The scholarship help students cover expenses such as tuition, living expenses, books and required fees, along with being eligible to apply for up to $75,000 for funding toward graduate school.
Barnes showed appreciation to her Wildcat Family for the support she got along her educational journey.
“My professors, chapter advisors and friends I have made at the Forrest County Center have encouraged me over these two years,” Barnes said. “With their help I gained confidence in my abilities as a student. If it weren’t for the combined efforts of the instructors and my peers, then I wouldn’t have pushed myself to try for such a prestigious scholarship.”
PRCC was not Barnes first choice after high school as she originally wanted to go to a four-year university; however, at the last minute, she changed her mind and decided to attend PRCC.
“I can say now that it was the best decision I have made as a student,” said Barnes. “My incredible instructors and the people I have met at PRCC helped my confidence in my academic abilities and furthered my determination to reach my goals... I cannot thank them enough.”
