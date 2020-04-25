Petal High School raises spirits of seniors with cap and gown drive-thru

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With the spread of COVID-19 on the rise in Mississippi and across the nation, the Class of 2020 has to find new ways to make lifelong graduation memories. Petal High School raised the spirits of graduating seniors with a drive-thru lane on Friday morning to pick up caps and gowns along with yearbooks and yard signs.
“This has been the highlight of our week to have the opportunity to see our seniors,” said Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matthew Dillon. “This is a special milestone in the life of our seniors. We’re going to do everything in our power to celebrate the Class of 2020."
Dillon also said that the school district is still working out details for a graduation ceremony and will make an announcement soon.
