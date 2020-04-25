More missives from the Isle of Isolation ...

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a few thoughts while bracing for fifth week of hunkering down after waking the other day, screaming, “Wilson!!!! Wiiilllsssooonnn!!!! “…
- Congrats to former University of Southern Mississippi wide receiver Quez Watkins, who was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round as the 200th overall selection of the 2020 National Football League draft.
Watkins may have landed in one of the best places possible, with Philly hurting at receiver.
Watkins, who can take the top off a defense with his speed as well as go across the middle, is the third of the three receivers Philadelphia picked over the first six rounds.
The Eagles drafted Texas Christian University’s Jalen Reagor in the first round and tapped Boise State University's John Hightower in the fifth round.
Watkins becomes USM’s first draftee since 2018, when safety Tarvarius Moore (third round), running back Ito Smith (fourth round) and defensive back Cornell Armstrong (sixth round) were taken.
Also, former USM running back/receiver/playmaker DeMichael Harris signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.
- Kudos also to a pair of players with Jones County ties who were taken over the past three days by NFL teams.
University of South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who also played at Jones College, was taken in the first round as the 14th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.
Tulane University cornerback Thakarius Keyes, a Laurel High School product, went in the seventh round to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
- Really liked what the Saints did in the draft _ interior offensive lineman Ceasar Ruiz in the first round, linebacker Zack Baun in the third _ until they traded away their third-day draft picks to come back at the end of the third round for University of Dayton tight end Adam Trautman.
Nothing wrong with chasing Trautman, who absolutely tore up D-II competition. How that translates three or four rungs up the ladder, we’ll have to wait and see, but clearly the Saints see him as an eventual difference maker.
Our objection to jettisoning the entire final _ and longest _ day of the draft: There’s just a touch of arrogance, of hubris, clinging to that decision.
Even if the Vikings demanded all four of the Saints’ remaining picks to do the deal, it kind of demeans the possibilities at the back end of the draft, that guys in the fourth through seventh round are a shrug of the shoulders.
Of course, if you think Trautman can be the next Jimmy Graham, version 1.0, perhaps that’s not such an eye-brow raising call.
Still, four picks? Sheesh.
And just when we are ready to condemn them, the Saints trade a 2021 pick to get back into the seventh round to select Mississippi State University quarterback Tommy Stevens.
God bless ‘em.
- Speaking of Stevens, he was one of five Bulldogs to get the call the NFL, joined by linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (second round, Kansas City); cornerback Cameron Dantzler (third round, Minnesota); offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (third round, Baltimore); and safety Brian Cole II (Minnesota).
The University of Mississippi did not see a player taken in the seven-round draft, but two Rebels have agreed to UFA contracts.
Running back Scottie Phillips of South Jones High School is headed to Houston, while defensive tackle Benito Jones of Wayne County High School is off to Miami.
- Driving down Hardy Street other morning on way to grocery store, and looked up to see like five cars backed up in the right lane, not moving.
But just as we were about to let our feelings be known to the interior of my vehicle, noticed the line was waiting to turn into Shipley’s Donuts drive-through.
Suddenly, dark clouds parted, and the sun began to shine.
Local biz, stacking traffic during tough times? Cool.
- Not overheard at a reopened eatery in some other place, not here: “Yeah, lemme get the T-bone, well-done, with mushrooms and onions and some coronavirus on the side.”
Toooo soooon, you say?
Reckon we may be about to find out.
- Be kind. Be wary. Be smart. Be safe.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.