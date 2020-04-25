First Alert: Nice evening on tap in the Pine Belt

We have a very nice evening for the Pine Belt with temperatures falling into 50s.
On Sunday, a breezy and sunny day is forecast with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning temperatures could actually get into the 40s!
During the day Monday expect sunny conditions to prevail with highs in the upper 70s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast Tuesday as another system approaches our area with highs in the mid 80s.
There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. It is too early to say if the storms will be severe but we will know more about that in the coming days. Please keep up with future forecasts for the next several days.
After that system moves through expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures for Thursday into Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Thursday and in the mid 80s on Friday before reaching the upper 80s on Saturday.
Lows will be mainly in the 50s Thursday and Friday mornings and around 60 by Saturday morning.
