Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. hands out relief supplies to Soso tornado victims

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg fraternity spent Saturday in Soso, handing out relief supplies to tornado victims.
The members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. gave out water, milk and paper goods to residents in downtown Soso.
They say it’s important to reach out and help others.
“We’re all going through various situations now with the COVID-19 virus, but we always want to take the opportunity to help someone else who may have a greater need than us,” said Robert Williams, vice-president of the Mu Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
About one dozen fraternity members helped give out supplies.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.