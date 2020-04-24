18-wheeler catches fire on I-59 exit towards Hardy Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught on fire on Interstate 59 southbound at the Hardy Street exit in Hattiesburg Friday morning.
Hattiesburg police and other emergency personnel were on the scene to put out the fire and manage traffic.
The fire was caused by a malfunction in the front axle and electrical wires caught on fire, spreading to the tires and then to the logs on the 18-wheeler.
Hattiesburg Fire Department arrived to the scene quickly to take the fire out.
