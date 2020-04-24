Virus threat leads to review of pre-trial detainee guidelines

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) -The impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has seeped even into Mississippi’s penal and judiciary systems.
On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court issued “Emergency Administrative Order 8,” which gave senior judicial officials throughout the state a three-week window to identify and “review conditions of release for every pre-trial detainee eligible for bail.”
In the order, Chief Justice Michael Randolph wrote that “(t)he real or potential impact of (c)oronavirus (COVID-19) within an individual detention center may be a consideration when reviewing such conditions of release.”
The administrative order was the eventual end result of a request earlier this month by both the state Attorney General and Public Defender to temporarily modify the Mississippi Rules of Criminal Procedure affecting pre-trial detainees and their potential for bail.
The current policy required that seven days before the end of each circuit court term, the senior judge was to identify detainees who had been in jail more than 90 days and were eligible for parole.
The temporary modification requested “a review of the conditions of release for all pre-trial detainees currently housed in Mississippi's county and regional jails without regard for whether they have been detained for more than 90 days,” and that such a review be conducted weekly until the virus’ state of emergency was lifted.
The Attorney General withdrew from the modification request a few weeks after its April 9 filing, but the Public Defender continued on with matter.
On Thursday, Randolph and the Supreme Court denied the request to modify the guidelines, and instead, issued the administrative order.
The order requires circuit courts that have not done a review in the last 30 days to identify eligible detainees by April 30. The circuit courts then have another two weeks to review each person’s “condition of release” within a two-week period.
“After due consideration, the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice, in his capacity as chief administrative officer of all courts in the state, find that this motion should be denied,” Randolph’s decision read.
“Nonetheless, in light of the dangers created by Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the unique context of detention centers, the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice, in his capacity as chief administrative officer of all courts in the state, find that the following action is warranted in all districts and counties which have not conducted a review of conditions of release of all pre-trial detainees within the past thirty (30) days:
“(A) Within seven (7) days of the entry of this Order, the official(s) having custody of pre-trial detainees shall provide the senior circuit judge, the district attorney, the clerk of the circuit court, and the local senior public defender the names of all pre-trial detainees in their custody, the charge( s) upon which they are being held, and the date they were most recently taken into custody.
“(B) Within fourteen (14) days of the entry of this Order, the senior circuit judge, or such other judge as the senior circuit judge designates, shall review the conditions of release for every pre-trial detainee who is eligible for bail.”
