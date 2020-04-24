Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM 7 Sports Director Taylor Curet.
After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to sports director in August 2018. Taylor was born in Baton Rouge, La., and raised in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., just outside Jacksonville.
Curet talked about his series, “Senior Salute,” the Saints, the NFL draft and the odds of postponement or cancellation of sports through the summer and fall.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.