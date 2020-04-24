State credential expiration dates extended in response to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced the extension of expiration dates on state issued credentials Friday morning.
The announce is in line with Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent executive order in response to the COVID-19 emergency.
All valid driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, intermediate licenses, firearm permits, security guard permits and ID cards that were set to expire between March 14, 2020 and June 30, 2020 will instead expire on Aug. 3, 2020.
Online services are available for renewal and duplicate driver’s licenses, ID cards and address changes by using any computer, tablet or mobile phone by clicking the links below:
All driver licenses stations, except for the nine Mississippi Highway Patrol District Troop Stations across the state, will remain closed until further notice.
MHP District Troop Stations will only provide services for sex offender registry transactions and all Commercial Driver License transactions.
