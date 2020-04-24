Sharon community couple suffers damage after early Thursday morning storms

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning storms battered the Sharon community in northern Jones County.
“I’ve always heard it sounded like a freight train, but these sounded like a crackling bomb going off. Just like a big bomb,” said Steve Chandler.
“I thought it was hailing myself. I said something to him about the hail and he said no it’s not hailing, that’s tree limbs cracking,” said Charlene Chandler.
The home of Steve and Charlene Chandler suffered heavy damage from the tornado that blew through the Sharon community early Thursday morning.
“By the time we got to his mothers’ room it was too late to get his parents up. They are both in bed, they are bedridden,” Charlene said.
“It’s almost like God had a bubble around our house, he did," Steve said. “Tornadoes have come through both sides of the house. We’re lucky to be here in one piece.”
The couple say they have not experienced an event like this since Hurricane Katrina.
“This was just as bad as it was then, as far as loss of trees,” Charlene said.
“We had one come through Sandersville about a year or two ago and it was loud winds and stuff, but it was nothing like this,” Steve said.
Community volunteers and members of First Baptist Church of Sharon have pitched in to help with cleanup efforts.
The couple says they are blessed to live in such a loving and caring community.
“They just came to our rescue really quick yesterday,” Charlene said.
“There’s a lot of Christian people in this area that have really helped,” Steve said.
“People that ban together and help you means a lot. It’s what keeps you from falling apart completely,” Charlene said.
