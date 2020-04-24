Patrick’s Friday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. Today will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the low 60s. This weekend is going to be great. Skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. The nice and sunny weather will continue into early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 80s. Our next chance of rain will return towards next Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.