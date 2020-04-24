No federal funds available for victims of Thursday tornado

JONES COUNTY , (WDAM) - Families are reaching out for federal assistance after Thursday morning’s tornado.
But right now, there are no federal funds available for those impacted by that tornado. Funds are only available for families impacted by the Easter Sunday tornadoes that killed 14 people statewide.
“The FEMA assistance, the people that received damage Thursday morning, they’re not going to qualify for that assistance from FEMA that some of others from the Easter Sunday will qualify for," said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. "And the reason why is because they are separate events,”
The Jones County EOC is working hard to help those impacted Thursday morning.
“We are already working with our nonprofit and our volunteer organizations to see what assistance can be offered," Sheffield said. “We have been working with the Red Cross for some of the folks impacted from this tornado.”
The community of Jones County has stepped up during this time to lend a hand during the tornado outbreak and even with the COVID-19 crisis.
“The volunteer organizations stepped up immediately, within about two hours of the tornado hitting our Mrs. Renae Register with the Jones County Baptist Association had crews moving from the Soso area over to the Sharon and Shady Grove community to help people tarp their houses and help people get their property cleaned up,” Sheffield said.
