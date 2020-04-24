MEMA opening “Mississippi Disaster Assistance Centers” for storm victims

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in three counties affected by the recent tornadoes and other severe weather will be getting a helping hand from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Starting Monday, MEMA will have disaster assistance centers open in Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis counties.
The centers will be located at:
- Jones County _ Antioch United Methodist Church, Antioch, (662) 660-2553
- Covington County _ Seminary United Methodist Church, Seminary, (601) 577-6049
- Jefferson Davis _ L.L. Roberts United Methodist Church, Bassfield, (601) 317-5960
“MEMA is here to bridge the gap to ensure every single eligible storm victim has the chance to apply for valuable assistance to help them rebuild their lives,” said MEMA executive director Greg Michel.
Those filing for assistance will need to bring a social security number, contact information as well as information about damage, insurance, direct deposit and annual income before taxes.
The centers will be open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday.
MEMA will be partnering with Mississippi Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) and the United Methodist Community on Relief (UMCOR).
