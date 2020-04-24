Man wanted after double shooting in Magee

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Magee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday night.
Police say officers were called to the shooting on Johnson Lockhart Drive around 11 p.m.
As they arrived, they were informed two people arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds.
The victims told police they were in the same vehicle and the driver was able to drive them to the hospital.
Police identified Jordan Brinson as the suspect. He’s wanted on two counts of aggravated assault.
Police say Brinson was also arrested in November 2019 on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Brinson was out on a $150,000 bond for those charges after being indicted by a grand jury in March.
