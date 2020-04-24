Jones College’s Javon Kinlaw drafted 14th overall to NFL

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It was just the start Javon Kinlaw needed.
Bouncing around from place to place while growing up in South Carolina, Kinlaw and his family were often homeless.
Jones College provided stability – a new start.
After three years at South Carolina, Kinlaw begins a new chapter in the National Football League. The San Francisco 49ers selected him as the 14th overall pick in Thursday’s Draft.
Kinlaw becomes the highest draft pick to come out of Ellisville and is the second straight Bobcat to be taken in the first round – the Oakland Raiders picked Johnathan Abram as the 27th overall pick in 2019.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound defensive lineman played one season with Jones College, earning second-team NJCAA All-American honors after 26 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2016.
He went on to play three years with the Gamecocks, posting 35 tackle and six sacks during his senior season to earn first-team All-American honors by the Associated Press.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.