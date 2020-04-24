HPSD hands out donated paper towels to families getting free meals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some families getting free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches from the Hattiesburg Public School District Friday also got some free donated paper towels.
Parents picking up drive-thru meals at Woodley Elementary School also got a roll of commercial paper towels, donated by Hattiesburg’s Green Bay Converting, a paper products manufacturer that’s been operating in the Hub City for the last seven years.
GBC has donated more than 27,000 rolls to local nonprofits recently, and 400 rolls have been donated to Woodley Elementary, N.R. Burger Middle School and Hattiesburg High School.
Green Bay Converting is a paper products manufacturer that’s been operating in the Hub City for the last seven years.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.