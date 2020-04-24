Forrest Co. Schools continue to deliver meals to children

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Teachers and staff members from the Forrest County School District continue to volunteer with others to prepare and deliver breakfast and lunch meals to students in the area.
Meals have been delivered by Forrest County Schools every Wednesday since the start of the shelter-in-place order began in the state, carrying a bus-load of meals to homes in Forrest County with children from ages 0-18-years-old.
Children do not have to be a student in the district as Forrest County Schools understand students that do not attend the district may be staying with a relative while school is out and parents are at work.
Meals are prepared and packaged the day before delivery and are made to cover five days up until the next delivery day.
Along with the meals, K-8 students will receive learning packets their teachers prepared for them.
