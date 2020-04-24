Bassfield family gets creative to visit loved one hospitalized by tornado

My heart is full of joy knowing your will is to live and be back with me. I have always known your love for me and the depth you will go for me. Knowing that you didn’t know what the outcome was gone be after being thrown in a 190 mile per hour tornado, your main concern was me. As soon as someone showed up, you wanted to call me. You wanted to make sure I was okay. Having a punctured lung, bones broken and holes everywhere, I was your concern. That was very selfless of you. 27 years together and 24 years married, I’m still your girlfriend. I love you and I’m patiently waiting on your return.