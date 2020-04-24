Bassfield family gets creative to visit loved one hospitalized by tornado

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Randy Green was rushed to Forrest General Hospital after Easter Sunday’s tornado ripped through Bassfield. Since then, his family hasn’t been able to visit him due visitation restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
So, with the help of Randy’s nurse, the Greens converged on Forrest General’s parking garage to get a glimpse of Randy through a window.
“He dropped a couple tears, we all dropped tears, but it was awesome," said Josephine Green, Randy’s wife.
“Seeing everybody, he just felt so much love," Josephine said. “He said that he could stay in here another month after seeing everybody because that just made his day."
The distance has been tough on the family, especially since Randy has needed surgery.
“I’ve had to hear bits and pieces over the phone of what’s going on," Josephine said. “So, it’s been very hard.”
Josephine has no problem keeping in touch with Randy over the phone as long as he’s OK.
“It’s been awesome, we FaceTime, we talk on the phone, we even sleep together holding the phone," Josephine said. “I hold the phone, he holds the phone and we just listen to each other snore.”
Josephine wanted to share this letter she sent to Randy.
I know you are resting right now. That’s ok, Lord knows you need it. But while you rest I want to leave you with this lil love letter.
Dear Randy,
My heart is full of joy knowing your will is to live and be back with me. I have always known your love for me and the depth you will go for me. Knowing that you didn’t know what the outcome was gone be after being thrown in a 190 mile per hour tornado, your main concern was me. As soon as someone showed up, you wanted to call me. You wanted to make sure I was okay. Having a punctured lung, bones broken and holes everywhere, I was your concern. That was very selfless of you. 27 years together and 24 years married, I’m still your girlfriend. I love you and I’m patiently waiting on your return.
Love your wife,
- Mrs Green
Randy is expected to be released from the hospital sometime late next week.
