William Carey to host virtual teacher roundup event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are interested in becoming a teacher or need to know more about the changes to teacher licensure because of COVID- 19, you don’t want to miss William Carey University’s Virtual Teacher Roundup. Ben Burnett, Dean of Education at William Carey University, said those interested in education can get all their questions answered through this online event.
He said this annual teacher round up will take place through Facebook live and Youtube on April 28 at 5 p.m.
“Like our William Carey University School of Education Facebook page, because if they do that and then click on they are interested in the event they will get a notification that we are going live,” Burnett said.
Burnett said also search for William Carey University School of Education on Youtube, and sign up there to get an automatic notification when the teacher round up goes live. He said the roundup will cover crucial details.
“Potential candidates who are interested in transferring here for our undergraduate program, or hearing about our assistant teacher 50% reduction scholarship, or our biggest crowd, those who are interested in the alternate route,” Burnett explained.
Burnett said you won’t have a bunch of information thrown at you, coordinators will be answering questions.
“I will actually be live taking questions in real time that are submitted on our Facebook page,” Burnett said.
Burnett said if you can’t sit down to watch Tuesday at 5, you can go back and watch anytime.
Again, find William Carey University School of Education on Facebook and Youtube and get all the information you need for this year’s teacher roundup happening April 28 at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.