Weather conditions improving after early morning threat

After an early morning severe weather threat, conditions have dramatically improved in the Pine Belt. Tornado warnings were issued for several counties early, but all of those warnings have expired. You can expect to see some spotty showers through the rest of the morning. A few more storms will pass through in the early afternoon. We will be keeping an eye on these as some could turn severe. All storms will clear out of the area this evening, and we won’t see another chance for rain until around the middle of next week.