Tracking threat for severe weather in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The WDAM First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of severe weather moving through the Pine Belt.
Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Marion, Lamar, Jones, Jasper, Wayne and Clarke counties early Thursday morning. Those warnings have since expired.
Around 4:30 a.m., a possible tornado was observed in Jones County near Sandersville headed toward the Eucutta community of Wayne County.
The National Weather Service has received reports of some trees down in the area.
While the immediate threat is over, there will be a chance for more severe weather in the Pine Belt through the morning and into the afternoon.
The main concern will be heavy rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars and the potential for a tornado or two.
Given the overall setup, the data suggest up to EF-2 tornadoes will be possible.
Storm shelters are open at the following locations:
- The Forrest County safe room, which is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, opened at 11 p.m. Wednesday and will operate under the same COVID-19 guidelines as the past two weeks.
- The Lamar County Community Shelter located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis will be open as long as a tornado watch is in effect. Anyone entering the shelter is asked to wear a mask covering both your nose and mouth at all times while inside. Visitors are asked to maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet between families as space permits.
- The Jones County Safe Room located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel is now open for those needing shelter from anticipated severe weather. The Safe Room will remain open until the severe weather threat has passed.
- The courtroom at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department (615 Court Street, Waynesboro) opened at 7 p.m. Wednesday. You must wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
