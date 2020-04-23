Storm shelters open in Pine Belt ahead of potential severe weather

PINE BELT (WDAM) - With the possibility of severe weather overnight, some storm shelters are opening around the Pine Belt.
The following storm shelters will be open:
- The Forrest County safe room, which is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, will open at 11 p.m. and will operate under the same COVID-19 guidelines as the past two weeks.
- The Lamar County Community Shelter located at 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis will be as long as a tornado watch is in effect. Anyone entering the shelter is asked to wear a mask covering both your nose and mouth at all times while inside. Visitors are asked to maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet between families as space permits.
- The Jones County Safe Room located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel is now open for those needing shelter from anticipated severe weather. The Safe Room will remain open until the severe weather threat has passed.
- The courtroom at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department (615 Court Street, Waynesboro) opened at 7 p.m. You must wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines.
