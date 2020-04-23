Some nursing homes now battling COVID-19 previously cited for infection-control failures

“We are working around the clock, doing everything in our power – and everything medical experts know as of at this time – to protect and keep our patients, residents and employees as healthy and as safe as possible,” said Budgie Amparo, Brier Oak’s chief clinical officer. “That’s why we have been so stringent on visitation restrictions and other precautions across all of our centers - not only following recommended protocols and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), but also often getting out in front of them.”