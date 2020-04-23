Residents reported without power after severe storms Thursday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A third round of severe weather has affected residents throughout the Pine Belt with power outages around the area.
More than 4,000 people in the Pine Belt do not have power as more severe weather is expected to come in the area.
Storms started to come in late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with tornado warnings for a number of counties in the area, along with strong winds, heavy rain, half dollar-sized hail, flash flooding and lightning.
More severe weather is expected throughout Thursday morning and into the afternoon which can result into more outage reports from power companies with customers in the region.
Dixie Electric is reporting more than 4,400 outages.
Around 194 Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association customers are currently without power.
As of right now, Southern Pine Electric has about 118 customers without power.
Mississippi Power is reporting 32 outages, along with 26 outages reported by Singing River Electric.
Outage numbers will be updated as soon as new reports are added throughout the day.
