Pine Burr community in recovery mode after Sunday tornado

PINE BURR, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Burr community is in recovery mode after Sunday night’s tornado, moving trees and other debris from homes and yards and moving them to the roadsides.
Since Sunday night, cleanup crews and volunteers have been working tirelessly to get the Pine Burr community of Lamar County and Marion County cleaned up.
“We’ve gone around and identified and opened all the roads and opened driveways and cut some trees off homes,” said Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits.
County workers are trying to help in any way they can. They will soon start picking up the piles of debris from the roads.
“We’ve ridden all the roads where the tornado came through and have identified an estimate of amounts, we think for the vegetative debris,” Waits said. “We’re now getting organized to go start picking that up and hauling it off.”
Waits says people should make separate piles of vegetation, hazardous materials, and other types of debris along the roadways for the county to pick up.
“Keep limbs and vegetative separate from their white goods,” Waits said. “If they had any damage to their appliances, its fine to bring them out to the right of way, but keep it separate. Any construction debris, or structure damage, and boards, bricks and roofing materials, that needs to be in a separate pile.”
Waits says it will be a long process to get things back to normal but is grateful the community’s spirit to rebuild is strong.
“The spirit of rebuilding is already there. Everybody is working well together,” Waits said. “We’re thankful for that and we’re blessed for the county we live in and for the people and their spirit of pulling themselves up by the bootstraps. We want to make sure they have all the help that they deserve to get to help them get their lives back to normal.”
A strong tornado touched down in southwest Marion County around 7:20 p.m. Sunday night. The tornado then crossed State Route 35 and State Route 43 near Pickwick.
The tornado then continued to move east, crossing State Route 13 near Pine Burr. It then crossed into Lamar County about two to four miles north of Baxterville.
According to Lamar County Emergency Management Director James Smith, 13 residential homes were destroyed, 17 had major damage and 30 had minor damage in the county.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s reported at least 20 homes were destroyed in Marion County in its preliminary damage report.
