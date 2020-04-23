PHOTOS: Early morning storms cause damage in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A line of strong storms caused damage in several South Mississippi counties early Thursday morning.
The storms moved into the area around 3 a.m. and brought heavy rain, damaging winds and at least one possible tornado.
Tornado warnings were issued in Marion, Lamar, Jones, Jasper, Wayne and Clarke counties.
WDAM viewers sent in photos from several communities showing damage to trees and homes.
The WDAM First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on another batch of storms that will move through the area Thursday afternoon.
While the threat is relatively low, there is the possibility some of the storms could become severe.
You can submit your weather photos and videos to WDAM below:
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.