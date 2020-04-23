Petal woman charged with sex crimes against Youth Challenge Academy student

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman turned herself in to authorities Thursday afternoon after being charged with sex crimes in Forrest County.
Rebekah George, 42, of Petal, turned herself in to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office after a probable cause hearing was waived in the Forrest County Circuit Court.
George was charged with one count of sexual battery and two counts of lustful touching that allegedly happened with a student at the Youth Challenge Academy.
George was a civilian music teacher at the Academy, according to FSCO.
A $25,000 bond has been set for all the charges as George has been booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.