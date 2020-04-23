Petal woman charged with sex crimes against Youth Challenge Academy student

Rebekah George, 42, of Petal, was charged with one count of sexual battery and two counts of lustful touching. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins | April 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 3:09 PM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman turned herself in to authorities Thursday afternoon after being charged with sex crimes in Forrest County.

Rebekah George, 42, of Petal, turned herself in to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office after a probable cause hearing was waived in the Forrest County Circuit Court.

George was charged with one count of sexual battery and two counts of lustful touching that allegedly happened with a student at the Youth Challenge Academy.

The Mississippi Youth Challenge Academy is based at Camp Shelby and is part of the National Guard Youth Challenge Program that serves at-risk youth ages 16 to 18.

George was a civilian music teacher at the Academy, according to FSCO.

A $25,000 bond has been set for all the charges as George has been booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.

