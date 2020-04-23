27,000 paper towels heading to Hattiesburg’s most vulnerable citizens

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Green Bay Converting has teamed up with United Way of Southeast Mississippi and other local groups to donate 27,000 rolls of paper towels to area nonprofits.
"We’re excited to do our part to provide valuable resources to Hattiesburg’s most vulnerable citizens as we all navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” Plant Manager Ben Catalano said in a news release.
United Way will oversee the distribution of the paper towels.
“Since we made the announcement that we received the donation we’ve had several non-profits reach out to us who were in drastic or a great need of this,” said United Way spokesperson Jonah Taylor.
Nonprofits are asked to reach out via email to info@unitedwaysems.org or calling 601-545-7141.
One of the groups receiving donations is the Hattiesburg Public School District.
“The plan is to distribute the paper towels at least one to two per family at each one of our grab and go meal sites,” said HPSD spokesperson Ashley Jackson.
