Overnight tornado leaves damage in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In Wayne County, trees and power lines were knocked down by the strong gusts of winds as Thursday morning’s tornado moved through the area.
In the Pleasant Grove community, a tree fell on a mobile home and several roads were closed due to storm debris blocking them.
Janice Coley, whose home the tree fell on, says she feels blessed there wasn’t more damage done by the storm.
“All I know is my daughter woke me up and she said, ‘Momma get up, we got a tornado coming this way.' The WDAM Weather App is what woke her up, I am really thankful that none of us were hurt.” Coley said.
Meanwhile, in the Hiwannee community, trees fell across power lines and blocked several roads there as well.
Power outages were widespread in both communities, but utility companies are busy restoring services.
The rash of recent tornadoes across the Pine Belt have many residents on edge and rethinking ways to avoid injury.
Al Smith, a resident of the Pleasant Grove community, says he is considering a storm shelter.
“Well, we heard about the tornado warning on WDAM and when the warnings went off," Smith said. "We got in our closet, after the tornadoes in Soso and Moss and Hebron, we’ve been thinking about a storm shelter.”
There have been no injuries reported at this time from the early morning tornado in Wayne County.
