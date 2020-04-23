Laurel family grateful to survive overnight severe storms

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe weather impacted Jones County again early Thursday morning leaving families devastated and a path of destruction.
One of the roads that was in the path of the tornado was Reedy Creek Road in Laurel.
The tornado left homes damaged and trees grounded. Danny and Lynn Nelson were in their home at the time of tornado.
This is their account of the dangerous tornado.
“We were really unprepared for this, because we thought it was going to be just a thunderstorms,” Lynn said. “My husband started hearing the roaring, he knew to get downstairs. We have a safe place that we can go, but we couldn’t get there. This was 30, 40 seconds and it was gone. We came flying down the stairs and really by the time we got headed in the right direction it was all over.”
Much damage could be seen around the their property after the tornado hit the home.
“When we looked outside, we couldn’t see anything, we had trees at the front door, the back door, the roof everywhere,” Lynn said. “And it’s by God’s grace that we are here.”
“We are just so fortunate, everything we got that’s damaged can be replaced and that’s the main thing,” Danny said. “Your life, it means something.”
