HPD: Missing woman was last seen March 3
Zandria Adams, 19, was last seen March 3. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | April 23, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 5:29 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking members of the community to be on the lookout for a woman who has reportedly been missing since early March.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Zandria Adams, 19, was last seen March 3 on William Carey Parkway.

Moore said that day, Adams “told her family goodbye and left her home.”

Adams was wearing blue jean capri pants, a white shirt, a blue jean jacket and black athletic shoes when she left.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts is asked to contact HPD.

