Bassfield churches feeding storm victims everyday since tornadoes

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of two Bassfield churches are among the volunteers who’ve been feeding storm victims everyday since the Easter tornadoes happened on April 12.
Members of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Bassfield Baptist Church have been preparing and serving meals at their churches. Some folks at Bassfield Baptist have also been delivering meals to storm-affected areas.
They say it’s the least they can do to help those who have suffered so much damage.
“I really see in the people the act of charity, in such times, in difficult times, the people come up and help each other and that’s really a great thing, I’m so proud of my people,” said Fr. Chinnappa Raj Mark, Pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
“We were all in our little cocoons, you know, because of the virus and the storm hit and it was like, corona-who, and we all came out and started helping each other,” said Joan Bass, a member of Bassfield Baptist Church.
The members of Bassfield Baptist say they’ve prepared and served more than 1,500 meals so far.
