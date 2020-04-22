Suspect arrested after domestic, child abuse situation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a suspect after discovering they were involved in a domestic violence situation Monday.
According to HPD Public Information Officer Ryan Moore, the suspect, Oliver Lewis, 19, of Hattiesburg, rammed a vehicle his girlfriend and two children were in at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and S. Tipton Street.
The girlfriend and the two children received minor injuries during the incident because of broken glass.
Lewis was arrested at the scene around 2:45 p.m. and has been charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault and two counts of felony child abuse.
Lewis was booked into the Forrest County Jail as the investigation is still ongoing.
