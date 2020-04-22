Suspect arrested after domestic, child abuse situation in Hattiesburg

Oliver Lewis, 19, of Hattiesburg was arrested in the intersection of Putnam Avenue and S. Tipton Street around 2:45 p.m. after ramming a vehicle his girlfriend and two children were in. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | April 22, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 9:38 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a suspect after discovering they were involved in a domestic violence situation Monday.

According to HPD Public Information Officer Ryan Moore, the suspect, Oliver Lewis, 19, of Hattiesburg, rammed a vehicle his girlfriend and two children were in at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and S. Tipton Street.

The girlfriend and the two children received minor injuries during the incident because of broken glass.

Lewis was arrested at the scene around 2:45 p.m. and has been charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault and two counts of felony child abuse.

Lewis was booked into the Forrest County Jail as the investigation is still ongoing.

