Sumrall High School lead teacher wins Golden Apple Award

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt, it’s time to present to you this month’s TEC, WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award Winner.
The viewer that sent in the nomination for this teacher said she gave him love and encouragement when he was on the verge of dropping out of school and being bullied. That teacher is lead teacher at Sumrall High School, Sherry Pittman.
Pittman said she is happy to hear she was able to help a student.
“If you can help one that’s wonderful, and I’m so glad to hear that I helped someone," Pittman said. "I always feel sorry for the underdog or those who might be having a hard time. My heart goes out to them, and I try to bring them close and make them feel important and included, and I am glad to hear it helped someone.”
When asked what would she say to other teachers at this unprecedented time in education, she said she doesn’t have any advice or encouragement because they are her mentors.
“I have learned from them, and some that have preceded me, that we have to love them [students] all. Love them. Love them. Love them," Pittman said. "Regardless of behaviors, regardless of differences or diversities or abilities. We have to show them that we love them and that we care and that’s what makes the biggest difference.”
Pittman said she is excited to be TEC, WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award winner.
“I’m humbled. I just can’t imagine. I’m excited," Pittman said. "I can’t wait to share it with everyone. I feel like it’s a great honor and maybe the biggest honor in my career!”
