Soso residents “overwhelmed” by tornado damage

SOSO, Miss (WDAM) - Ten days after a tornado ripped through Soso, people are still picking up the pieces.
Piles of dead trees line the roads alongside debris still waiting to be picked up.
Gayla Miller has been cleaning up since last Sunday and still has more to do.
"I’m trying to pull out all the wet stuff and save the dry and just trying to get things moving to trash piles so we can get through with some stuff to move it,” Miller said.
At times, cleaning up this mess the twister left behind can be difficult.
“It’s overwhelming, I mean at times it just all builds up," Miller said. “You got 10 things you need to do in 30 minutes."
"It really gets you, but you just break down and cry cause, you don’t know what to do. It’s gotta be done but there’s no way you can do it all,” Miller added
Courtney Chancellor and her four children ran into the bathroom just before the tornado came through on Easter Sunday.
“Whenever it hit, my French doors flung open and started spinning my couches and he told us to run to my bathroom,” Chancellor said.
“It’s been stressful," Chancellor added. “It’s been many tears shed.”
Jones County is working to find a site for the debris to go. Once it’s decided, then a contractor will be selected to monitor the pick up along with another to collect the debris and bring it to the site.
“It will be some time before the debris is actually picked up, but if the residents just push it out to the road, on the right of way, it will be picked up,” said Danielle Ashley, Jones County Chief Administrative Officer and Board Attorney.
