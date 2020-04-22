Rex’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Our weather for today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. By later tonight a storm system will approach the area bringing with it a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe tonight and into Thursday morning.
Make sure your weather radios are working and be sure to have fresh batteries in them. Also make sure you download our WDAM First Alert weather app on your Iphone and android phones. Have a safe plan in place. Also, rain could be heavy overnight as well.
The thunderstorms will diminish in the afternoon Thursday with skies becoming partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s to around 60.
Sunny skies return to area for Friday through the weekend expect for a brief shower late Friday night. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday and in the lower 80s Saturday and in the upper 70s on Sunday. Lows will be in the 50s for Sunday night into next week.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.