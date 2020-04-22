Petal pharmacy turns to laid-off restaurant workers during pandemic

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With the coronavirus pandemic leading to numerous businesses shutting down, one Pine Belt business that is still open is doing its part in helping out.
While Park Place Pharmacy in Petal has not had to close its doors, the business has had to shift to curbside service for the first time due to the COVID-19.
“So, we really looked to some in the community that had been laid off or put on furlough, who worked in restaurants who really know curbside service,” said owner Brent Lindley.
They have now hired two people who worked in the food industry.
“I was working at a restaurant, and I really enjoyed it," said Jenna Byrd, a new hire. “I worked there for maybe two years now, and we started doing only curbside service and takeout, but, unfortunately, that wasn’t enough business to keep it running.”
The pharmacy has hired another person in the same position as Byrd, and they say it has helped business tremendously.
“Getting help from these two employees that we pulled—that were laid off from local restaurants—they’re already really well trained in customer service, so we really didn’t have to do much training at all," Lindley said. "We just told them what we were doing, and they just took to it.”
According to Byrd, it’s been an easy adjustment.
“It really hasn’t been that big of a transition," Byrd said. "I think the only thing is switching out food for medications. That’s really it. Everybody here has been super, super helpful.”
The owner encourages other businesses to do the same if they are in a similar position, and Byrd says the change has been positive.
“I was really scared at first because I’ve only worked in food since I turned 16," Byrd said. "So, it kind of just gave me an opportunity to try something new and be able to work with different people and learn new things.”
