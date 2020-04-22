McDonald’s serving free meals to healthcare workers, first responders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Clearly believing those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic “deserve a break today,” McDonald’s announced Tuesday it would provide free meals to America’s healthcare workers and first responders.
Beginning Wednesday, April 22, and running through Tuesday, May 5, the fast food giant will treat healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics to a hot, free meal at participating restaurants.
The meals, which are available for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, are available in the drive-thru or carryout.
“As local business owners, we know that our communities need us now more than ever, and we’re committed to continuing to serve them,” Chris Buckliew, local Jonesboro McDonald’s owner/operator, was quoted as saying. “We are proud to be able to support our neighbors.”
A valid ID is required. Limit one meal per person per day. For more information, visit McDonalds.com.
