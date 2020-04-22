Laurel-based Christian group opens 4th tornado relief center in Collins

LARUEL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel-based Cristian Mission Organization which has been providing various tornado recovery services has opened a fourth relief center to serve storm victims and volunteers.
The Glory House has opened a relief center at the former Covington County Nursing Center on S. Fir Avenue in Collins.
The organization also has service centers in Soso and the Moss Community and a service/distribution center in the YWCO building in downtown Laurel.
Since the tornado outbreak, the Glory House has been providing meals prepared by various organizations to tornado victims and volunteers.
It’s also provided cleaning and household supplies for storm victims and coordinated volunteer activities.
To find out how to donate or volunteer, go to www.thegloryhouse.org.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.