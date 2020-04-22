Jones County home destroyed by fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home that suffered major damage during Easter Sunday’s storms has suffered even worse damage from a Wednesday afternoon fire.
Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said firefighters from several volunteer departments responded to the blaze at a home on 11 Elliot Houston Road. The home and a car near the home were damaged by flames when firefighters arrived.
The homeowners were not at the home at the time of the incident, according to Bumgardner.
The home suffered catastrophic damage from the fire, but no injuries were reported.
Members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Emserv Ambulance Service responded, along with volunteer firefighters from the Shady Grove, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun and Soso departments.
