Hattiesburg mayor announces working group for COVID-19 response

Tonight, I announced a community working group that will be tasked with identifying both the challenges and creative solutions in re-opening all facets of Hattiesburg after the shelter-in-place ends. Below are my remarks from the announcement. -- First, we want to thank you for your patience and your cooperation over the past month. With good personal and collective decisions, we have seen the 5-day average of new positive cases for the Hattiesburg metro area begin to come down. While we are still seeing multiple new cases per day – sometimes in the double digits; and some of the higher rates thus far of COVID-19 related hospitalizations (at least for our two hospitals) – we do believe we are making measured progress toward our two goals. Those two goals are: 1. Protect our vulnerable populations; and 2. Prevent overrun of our health care system by slowing the spread in our community I know parts of the past month have been inconvenient; and at this point, people are getting tired, frustrated, angry, lonely and just ready to get out of the house. These feelings are understandable, and they’re ok to have. In fact, in the midst of all the sheltering in place and wearing masks and social distancing, I hope that you’re taking care of yourself. I know this is hard. I know it’s hard to not see family in well over a month; or to try and explain to your children why they can’t see their friends. Many are worried about livelihoods, getting unemployment sorted out and when another job opportunity might present itself. These worries and fears naturally come with questions. When will this be over? When can my business reopen, and when can I go back to work? When can I not be afraid to go out in public? When will things get back to how they were? These questions are very human responses to the unprecedented times in which we live. And as your mayor, I wish I had answers to all of them. However, the truth is: I don’t know. At least not yet. And as I have thought through what our next steps as a community might be in untangling a really messy situation – and what any opening of our economy might look like – there are a few sobering realities that we must recognize. First, the threat of COVID-19 will be with us until there is a vaccine or an effective treatment. Even though our number of new positive cases may go down, this coronavirus will continue to pose a deadly threat to our elderly and to those with underlying or chronic health conditions. Those at-risk will continue to be at-risk until there is a vaccine or a treatment, and the timeline could be 12 months, 18 months or longer. That recognition leads us to our second reality. We cannot keep parts of the Hattiesburg economy shut down that long. The entire city cannot shelter in place forever. Aside from economic ramifications, the mental health of our citizens cannot weather a shutdown for that long. Life may look different, but we have to find creative ways to get people back to work or to some sense of community. However, in thinking through how and when to do that, we need to learn from history; and learn from other cities. The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 gives guidance and provides warnings about the dangers of opening too fast. Other cities – whether in New York, New England or California – provide some insight into the most severe health and social consequences of this virus. In taking these things into account, we can see what our future holds based on a particular action. Finally, we know that collaboration and partnerships work. It is how we’ve gotten this far. Going forward, we must continue to listen to our medical community, dialogue with our businesses and be honest with you about trade-offs that may have to occur as we chart a course forward. We know that the months ahead will likely include more testing – diagnostic, antibody, community – all of it. It will likely include the wearing of masks to reduce risk to ourselves and each other. As we have done with every decision, we try and see the landscape for what it is and what it could become. We try to put knowledgeable voices at the table, share information and get buy-in ahead of time. This approach recognizes that one person or group does not have all the answers, and we are better when we solve problems together. Understanding these realities, I believe a team approach is best in navigating the uncertain times that lay ahead. Tonight I am announcing a working group of community members to help guide our city forward in withstanding and recovering from COVID-19. This group will include voices from public, private, health care, faith, philanthropy, tourism and restaurant industries. Together, we will try to build consensus on how closely to follow guidance and timelines from the state and federal government, understanding that the unique needs of Hattiesburg might be different than those of other parts of the state or country. We will look at local testing data. We will look at best practices. Ultimately, I and other government leaders want to make decisions that are in the best interests of everyone in Hattiesburg, and having people who know their fields and know their business is key in making the best decisions. The group of individual I have selected to be on this working group includes: HEALTH CARE ▪️Phyllis Chambers-Berry, DNP – Forrest General ▪️Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh – Forrest General ▪️Traci Rouse – Merit Health Wesley ▪️Dr. Steven Farrell – Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic ▪️Andy Woodard – Forrest General ▪️Dr. Bryan Batson – Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic ▪️Karen Newell – Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative ▪️Sherri Siggers – City of Hattiesburg Employee Health ▪️Dr. Rita Porter – Pine Belt Mental Health Care GOVERNMENT ▪️David Hogan – President of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors ▪️Jody Waits – Administrator of Lamar County ▪️State Representative Missy McGee ▪️State Senator Juan Barnett ▪️Glen Moore – Forrest County Emergency Management PRIVATE SECTOR ▪️Chad Edmonson – Lee-Way Financial ▪️Jonathan Krebs – Horne LLP ▪️Valencia Williamson – The ADP ▪️Todd Jackson – The ADP ▪️Jerome Brown – The First, ANBA ▪️Hoppy Cole – The First, ANBA ▪️Carlos Flores – Jefcoat Fence ▪️Abb Payne – Payne Companies ▪️Roman Galey – Southgroup ▪️Bernard Green – Global Green Insurance ▪️Chamberlan Carothers – SVN Realty HOSPITALITY & TOURISM ▪️Marlo Dorsey – Visit Hattiesburg ▪️Frank James – Hilton ▪️Nelson Haskin – Blu Jazz ▪️Diana Pennington Hembree – Keg & Barrel ▪️Chris Ortego – Cotton Blues ▪️Rebecca Chandler – HCLO and Hattiesburg Ballroom and Beyond FAITH-BASED & NONPROFIT ▪️Carlos Wilson – Ebenezer Baptist ▪️Jeff Clark – Venture Church ▪️Traci Fowler – United Way of Southeast Mississippi ▪️Michael Dixon – Pinebelt Foundation ▪️Reginald Woullard – Shady Grove Baptist ▪️Father Tommy Conway – St. Fabians ▪️David Martinez – Iglesia Vida LIAISONS FOR GOVERNOR REEVES TASK FORCE ▪️Robert St. John – New South Restaurant Group ▪️Jonathan Jones – Jones Companies These individuals – and others – will help shape what our community’s approach will be going forward. We are committed to doing this the right way. Don’t get me wrong. Hard decisions are ahead. As a city, as we wrestle with declining tax revenues, we are having difficult conversations about what the next weeks and months look like. We – like businesses – will make tough choices. But…know that we will not make policy decisions based on social media hashtags or conspiracy theories from right-wing or left-wing news sites. We want facts, real data and responsible decision making. With that said, I need something from you. As we go forward, I realize that everyone’s patience will be tested. At certain points, people will naturally and understandably want to just open things up. But, we must also remember that those most at risk to this disease cannot be dismissed as a mere category of people who might have to simply deal with the consequences of COVID-19. These – the vulnerable – are our fellow citizens. They have names and faces. So before we voice our support to simply throw the gates open and let the weak fend for themselves…we need to identify who in our lives we are talking about, who we are willing to potentially put in harm’s way in a futile attempt to go back to how things were two months ago. These are our parents and grandparents. These are friends, co-workers, neighbors and fellow church members, any of whom could be dealing with cancer treatments, diabetes, COPD or some other chronic ailment. These individuals – ones we know – are most at risk. Because of this, we will exercise caution, and we encourage you to speak with compassion as we go forward. Your words have power, and right now, we need – at our most basic level – to simply be kind to one another and show empathy to each other. In the end, we will get through this. But I want us to look back on this time and be proud of how our community responded. I want us to look back one day and know beyond a shadow of a doubt that the best of ourselves showed up each and every day. I ask you to help us do just that. Courage.