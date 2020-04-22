Greenville Baptist Church delivers meals to people impacted by storms

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Angela Bryant and a few other members of Greenville Baptist Church in Lamar County are going above and beyond to help their community during this rough time.
“We really don’t know who all the volunteers are, but we just thank the Lord for them,” Bryant said. “You can see when you go down the road how much has already been brought to the roads and people’s yards being cleaned up.”
Since Monday, the group has been packing lunches and hand delivering them to clean-up crews and homeowners throughout the damaged areas.
“Door to door and up and down the roads where its been hit really bad,” Bryant said. “Everybody has just been so appreciative and very thankful for the meals.”
Around 250 meals are being delivered each day.
Bryant says providing these meals just feels like the right thing to do.
“It’s serving the Lord, but not only that, it’s serving the community,” Bryant said. “It is showing them God cares and that we care. That is the most important thing, that they know they are loved, not only by the community, but by God. Everybody has come together as a family. We’ve always been a tight nit little community out here.”
All the food has been donated by community donors and organization from across the Pine Belt.
The church will be handing out meals until Saturday.
If you live in an area damaged by the storms and would like a meal, you can reach Bryant at 601-794-7212.
