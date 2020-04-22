Governor optimistic social distancing successful in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves discussed the fight against COVID-19 in Mississippi with optimism Wednesday.
“The curve is indeed flattening,” Reeves said about Mississippi. “We see more evidence of that every day.”
Reeves said the number of people using venitlators and hospital beds is much lower than projections.
"What you are doing as Mississippians to protect yourselves and protect your neighbors is making a difference,' he said.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs urged people to not let their guards down as more deaths will occur, and reminded everyone to wear a mask.
“We’re not going to be complacent,” Dobbs said, but noted that the data shows it makes sense to move toward normalcy.
Gov. Reeves does not believe the shelter-in-place order will be extended past Monday, April 27, but said there could be some restrictions for those in high-risk issues.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.