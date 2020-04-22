Flathau’s Fine Foods feeds healthcare workers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, Flathau’s Fine Foods handed out plates of red beans and rice to the employees of Hattiesburg Clinic.
The meals were served curbside in the parking lot of the clinic. Those who received the lunch were also given a box of Flathau’s Key-Lime Snaps for dessert.
The company said the meals were a way of giving back to the heroes of the community who put their lives on the front lines every day.
Tyler Flathau, an employee of Flathau’s Fine Foods, says it makes him happy to help feed others.
“Even though it’s not technically putting our lives on the line, getting in front of the virus like they are, we’re doing the front lines in our special way with the catering and giving food out to the people that need it,” said Tyler. “We can show our gratitude to them by handing them out a hot meal for free.”
Flathau’s will be feeding the healthcare workers at Southern Bone and Joint on Thursday.
