First Alert: Overnight severe weather possible for Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center has the Pine Belt under a Slight-to-Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather for late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. That is a "2″ to "3″ on the 1-to-5 scale, where "5″ is the highest risk. The last two weekends, the Pine Belt has been at a "4″ on the same scale.
What to expect:
This will be a two-round storm system.
The first round will be tonight. Storms may begin for some folks as early as 9 p.m. These would likely be elevated storms, and not surface-based. That should limit the tornado threat. That said, there will still be a chance for other modes of severe weather like wind gusts up to 65 mph and hail up to the size of quarters.
The second round of storms will arrive tomorrow morning between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. These storms will be surface-based and may feature embedded supercells within a line of storms. The concern at this time will be for more significant severe weather. That threat will last through about 9 a.m.
There is a chance that a third round may be possible by late morning and into the afternoon, but that threat is still being monitored.
Threats:
The main concern will be heavy rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars and the potential for a tornado or two.
Given the overall setup, the data suggest up to EF-2 tornadoes will be possible.
Everywhere will see heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph. A lot of places will see very heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and some small hail. Some places will get very heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 65 mph and quarter-sized hail. And a few places will get very heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars and a tornado.
Timing:
Wednesday night at 9 p.m. and Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Then a chance for some more storms later in the day on Thursday, but that threat is still being assessed.
Unknowns:
The biggest curveball that has developed in the last six hours is the chance for a third round of storms possible into Thursday afternoon. There are three main options for a chain of events with this next go-around. And we aren't sure which option we will get, but it is pretty likely it will be one of these three.
1. Storms move through tonight and fall apart. That lays down outflow boundaries that become the focal point for severe storms and tornadic potential early Thursday morning. Those next storms move through, work over the atmosphere and there are no more storms Thursday afternoon.
2. Storms fall apart before they get to the Pine Belt tonight, leaving a moist and untapped atmosphere for storms to move through early in the morning. With no surface boundaries in place, the tornado threat may become more limited spatially, but not in potency. That would allow a more ripe atmosphere for Thursday afternoon for storms to develop, and those storms would be severe with large hail as the main threat.
3. Storms move through tonight and are severe with large hail before midnight. The first round of storms work over the atmosphere and limit the severe threat early Thursday morning. With no storms Thursday morning early, that lays down outflow boundaries for storms to develop along and near Thursday afternoon. That would increase the tornado potential for sections of the area - but not everywhere - Thursday afternoon.
What was looking like a pretty normal event 24 hours ago has turned into a rather complex and complicated one. Again.
More Info
For more scientific information on this and other forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it.
If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
