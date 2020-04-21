Yet another round of severe weather for Pine Belt Thursday morning

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center has the Pine Belt under a Slight-to-Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather for late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. That is a "2″ to "3″ on the 1-to-5 scale, where "5″ is the highest risk. The last two weekends, the Pine Belt has been at a "4″ on the same scale.
What to expect:
Storms may begin for some folks Wednesday night as early as 9 p.m. These would likely be elevated storms, and not surface-based. That should limit the tornado threat. That said, there will still be a chance for other modes of severe weather like wind gusts up to 65 mph and hail up to the size of quarters.
Threats:
The main concern will be heavy rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars and the potential for a tornado or two.
Given the overall setup, the data suggest up to EF-2 tornadoes will be possible.
With this next system, not everyone will see storms. But most people will. As well as 40 mph winds. A lot of places will see very heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and some small hail. Some places will get very heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 65 mph and hail up to the size of half dollars. And a few places will get very heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to the size of golf balls and a tornado.
Timing:
Wednesday night at 9 p.m. and Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
Unknowns:
This system is more of a typical April dryline/cold front system where a line of storms moves through. The questions we are still wrestling with is placement. Unlike last time, we have a pretty good idea about how things are going to evolve, we just don’t know where quite yet.
More Info
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
The WDAM First Alert Weather App:
Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.
Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.
Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:
- Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed
- Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more
- Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes
- Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center
- Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you
- A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view
The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.