SBA offering assistance to Mississippians affected by recent storms

JACKSON Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced disaster assistance for Mississippians affected by recent storms on Tuesday.
Businesses and residents in Mississippi can now apply for disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Covington, Jefferson Davis and Jones counties are eligible for physical and economic injury disaster loans.
Small businesses in the following counties are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans: Forrest, Jasper, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion, Perry, Simpson, Smith and Wayne.
“Mississippians are all too familiar with weathering storms that come our way, but the storms on Easter Sunday were historic in their devastation. I’m grateful for our partnership with SBA so we can help our people get back on their feet. With this assistance, we will rebuild. And we will emerge stronger,” Reeves said.
Due to health precautions for COVID-19, the SBA is not establishing a field presence for assistance.
Instead, SBA will continue to provide customer service virtually via webinars, Skype and phone assistance.
If online access is unavailable, applicants can call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.