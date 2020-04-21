Sandy Hook community comes together during tornado recovery

SANDY HOOK, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Creek Baptist Church is still being cleaned up by volunteers as community members join together to give meals and essential items to those impacted by Sunday’s tornado.
“Most of what you see here is volunteers and individuals either live here or know someone who goes here or may have pastored here years ago," Pastor Zach Smith said. “Just different individuals that are coming together that wanna do something good.”
Operation Helping Hands and Save The Children are giving away everything from cleaning supplies to shoes for the community.
“We’ve been supplying Collins, Covington County and all the surrounding counties last week so when it happened Sunday night, we re mobilized in Pine Burr and Hurricane Creek here,” said Chris Rogers with Operation Helping Hands.
Various churches are giving away hot meals.
Anyone impacted or donating their time is welcome to come get a meal.
“It’s a great blessing to see everyone pull together, work together, and help individuals in need," said Wendell Stogner, a volunteer.
"That’s what it’s all about, especially about being a Christian is to show love and show the love of god to others,” added Stogner.
It may take a long time to fully recover from Sunday’s storms, but one thing’s for certain, the community is up for the challenge.
